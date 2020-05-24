alexa Libyan government takes 3 military camps from rebels - Daily Nation
 
  
Libyan government takes 3 military camps from rebels

Sunday May 24 2020

Libya war

Forces loyal to Libya's UN-recognised government parade a Pantsir air defence system truck captured from rebel forces. The UN-backed forces on May 23, 2020 said it took over three military camps from the rival eastern-based army in the south of the capital Tripoli. PHOTO | MAHMUD TURKIA | AFP 

XINHUA
By XINHUA
Tripoli

The UN-backed Libyan government's forces on Saturday said it took over three military camps from the rival eastern-based army in the south of the capital Tripoli, as the armed conflict between the two rivals continued.

"Our forces took control of Al-Yarmuk, Hamza and the Missiles camps and are pursuing the fleeing militias of Khalifa Haftar (commander of the eastern-based army)," Mohamed Gonono, spokesman of the UN-backed government's forces, said in a statement.

"The military engineering teams are clearing mines laid by Haftar's militia," the statement said.

PROGRESS

Lately, the UN-backed government's forces have been making significant progress against the eastern-based army, taking over military camps and cities in western Libya.

A war has been going on since April 2019 between the UN-backed government and eastern-based army, which is trying to take over Tripoli and topple the UN-backed government, despite repeated international calls for cease-fire.

Hundreds of civilians were killed and injured in the fighting with more than 150,000 others displaced.