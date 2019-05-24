By MICHAEL CHAWE

LUSAKA,

Zambia President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 2,182 prisoners ahead of Africa Day, which will be marked on Saturday.

President Lungu invoked his prerogative of mercy powers to pardon and commute death sentences.

Those pardoned include 2,032 ordinary inmates, 29 female convicts with circumstantial children and 31 aged inmates.

The Head of State also commuted 14 death sentences to life and two others to 25 years' imprisonment.