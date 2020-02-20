By GARANG MALAK

South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar has agreed to rejoin the government as the First Vice President on Friday, paving way for the creation of the much-anticipated transitional unity government.

Dr Machar, who leads the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in Opposition (SPLM-IO), met with President Salva Kiir in Juba on Thursday ahead of the February 22 deadline and they agreed to form a transitional administration, and address pending matters later.

“We have discussed in greater length to form the government as scheduled,” Dr Machar said.

“South Sudanese should not be held hostage any longer. I and the president (sic) agreed on the time frame of implementing the other outstanding issues in the [deal].”

President Kiir had told the public on Thursday that he will appoint key officials for the positions of vice presidencies on Friday morning, based on the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), signed in September 2018.

Addressing journalists in Juba after meeting with Dr Machar in Juba, Mr Kiir reiterated commitments towards formation of unity government as scheduled in the peace deal.

“I want to tell the youth of South Sudan that there is nothing that can be completed in one day. There are two things I am supposed to do right now, one is preparing food supplies for the cantoned forces, and the issue of having Riek Machar as the first vice president. I will see to that tomorrow (Friday) morning.

“Secondly, am going to reshuffle the old government and announce the new government positions on February 22. To my incumbent ministers, am appealing to you not get angry with me when you are left out in the new government." said Kiir, touching on a possible disillusionment that the new arrangement may create.

Already, Kiir has recalled 43 diplomats sent abroad, as part of the reorganisation. He also dissolved the governors council of 32 officials who were heading the 32 regional states.

South Sudan will revert to the old structure of ten states.

President Kiir says he hopes the next three years of the transitional period will pave way for the refugees and internally displaced persons return back home.