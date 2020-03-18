The song topped the charts in 1973 and went on to be sampled by various musicians including the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and US-based popstar Rihanna.

By NDI EUGENE NDI

In Yaounde

Famous Cameroonian musician Emmanuel N'Djoke Dibango, popularly known as Manu Dibango, announced Wednesday that he tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 86-year-old jazz musician broke the news on his Facebook page.

His close aides confirmed that Dibango was admitted in a French hospital for a different disease when he got infected.

“Manu Dibango is taking some rest and recovers in serenity, he wants you to respect his privacy and looks forward to meeting you soon and asks you to take good care of yourselves in this troubled period we are going through,” the Facebook update said.

Born in Douala, Cameroon in 1933, Dibango is most well-known for his Grammy Award-winning track Soul Makossa.

The song topped the charts in 1973 and went on to be sampled by various musicians including the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and US-based popstar Rihanna.