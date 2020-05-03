By THE CITIZEN

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian President John Magufuli said on Sunday May 3 that he is considering restarting Tanzania Premier League matches after a six-week break that was occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic

Speaking during a ceremony to swear-in the newly-appointed Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, Mr Magufuli said he was only awaiting counsel from his advisors on the way forward.

“I propose that we must restart our league matches, but people must watch it on television. I am only waiting for experts to advise me accordingly so that the league can proceed,” he said in a speech that was broadcast live from his Chato home in Geita.

Tanzania registered its first Covid-19 cases on March 16. Since then, the number has ballooned to 480. Out of these, 167 have recovered and been allowed to rejoin their families back home while 16 have died.

On March 16, the country announced closure of all schools from Kindergarten to Form 6 for 30 days.

On March 17, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa issued a statement extending a 30-day ban on public gatherings to include schools, football leagues, sports, music events, political meetings and community events.

QUESTIONS COVID-19 TALLY

But while expressing his reservations on the precision of Covid-19 test findings in the country, Dr Magufuli said there was no proof to back assumptions that those doing exercises could be easily hit by the virus.

“It’s my assumption that we may live with Covid-19 just like the way we have lived with HIV/Aids and other diseases. I do not have evidence that some those doing exercises could be easily hit by the pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Nchemba is rejoining Magufuli’s administration after being out of it for a year and ten months.

He was fired from the Home Affairs docket in July 2018 in what the President said was his dissatisfaction with the performance of the top leadership in the Ministry.

Without directly naming Dr Nchemba, the president blamed the Ministry's leadership for inaction on reported corruption, embezzlement of public funds, frequent fatal road accidents and general malaise affecting the sensitive cabinet docket.