By THE CITIZEN

More by this Author

Dar es Salaam

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed Dr Godwin Mollel as the new deputy Health minister after sacking Dr Faustine Ndugulile from the position.

Dr Ndugulile’s sacking comes as a surprise to many and follows other changes at the ministry a fortnight ago.

Dr Ndugulile, 51, a microbiologist and public health advocate, has served in the ministry for about three years.

He assumed the post in 2017 when President Magufuli reshuffled his cabinet.

He replaced Dr Hamisi Kigwangala who is now minister for Tourism and Natural Resources.

Advertisement

SECOND SHAKEUP

A statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications said the new deputy health minister begins his appointment on May 16.

This is the second shakeup within weeks at the ministry following the transfer of Permanent Secretary Zainab Chaula to the communications docket and the retiring of Chief Medical Officer Mohamed Bakari.

President Magufuli picked Prof Mabula Mchembe as the new PS at the ministry while Prof Abel Makubi was named the new chief medical officer.

Prof Mchembe was the medical adviser at State House where while Prof Makubi was heading Bugando Medical Centre in Mwanza.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The changes have come at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is ravaging the country with all eyes trained on the Health ministry.

The incoming deputy minister, who is the MP for Siha Constituency, holds a degree in medicine from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday ordered the closure of borders with Tanzania as cross-border Covid-19 infections continued to rise.

President Kenyatta said the closure of the borders was necessitated by an increase in the number of “imported” coronavirus cases.

But the restrictions exempt cargo trucks, but their drivers must undergo compulsory Covid-19 tests.