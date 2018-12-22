 Makerere University sacks Stella Nyanzi - Daily Nation
Makerere University sacks Stella Nyanzi

Saturday December 22 2018

Dr Stella Nyanzi

Former Makerere University research fellow and Ugandan activist Dr Stella Nyanzi. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By DAILY MONITOR
Ugandan activist and research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi has been fired from Makerere University in a massive ‘staff reshuffle’ that saw 45 senior academic staff shown the door.

According to the vice chancellor of university Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the majority of the staff fired absconded duty for over five years and others were involved in sexual harassment cases.

Dr Nyanzi, who is on remand at Luzira Prison, is facing charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication against President Yoweri Museveni.

She was on December 19 further remanded and is likely to spend Christmas in police custody after she objected to the charges of alleged cyber on grounds that they are defective and cannot stand.

Dr Swizen Kyomuhendo, a lecturer in School of Social Sciences, was also been dismissed.

Dr Kyomuhendo got in trouble after a story run on local TV early this year implicating him for trying to sleep with his student in exchange for marks.

He was, however, cleared of any charges by court.

