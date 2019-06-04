alexa More than 35 dead after Sudan forces break up sit-in - Daily Nation
More than 35 dead after Sudan forces break up sit-in

Tuesday June 4 2019

Sudan protests

A Sudanese protester walks past burning tyres as military forces tried to disperse the sit-in outside Khartoum's army headquarters on June 3, 2019. More than 35 protesters were killed and hundreds wounded on Monday. PHOTO | ASHRAF SHAZLY | AFP 

Khartoum,

More than 35 protesters were killed and hundreds wounded Monday when Sudan's military rulers broke up a sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum, a doctors committee close to demonstrators said.

"The number of people who were killed by the Military Council in front of the military headquarters has risen to more than 35 people. Hundreds are wounded," a new toll published overnight by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.