 Music legend Simaro Lutumba dies in Paris - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Congolese musician Simaro Massiya Lutumba dies in paris

Saturday March 30 2019

Simaro Lutumba

Veteran Congolese musician Simaro Lutumba. PHOTO | FILE 

In Summary

  • The musician specialised in Soukous, wrote songs, played the guitar and led a band in the DRC.
  • The cause of Mr Lutumba's death was not immediately clear but he had been suffering from diabetes and hypertension.
  • Several musicians of repute, among them Kenyans Joseph Kamaru and Ayub Ogada, Zimbabwean Oliver Mutukudzi and Congolese Dodo Munoko, have died in recent times.
Advertisement
By AMOS NGAIRA
More by this Author

Legendary Congolese musician Simaro Massiya Lutumba died early Saturday at a hospital in Paris, France.

His fellow musicians Nyboma Mwandido and Sam Mangwana confirmed his death in phone interviews with the Nation.

Mr Lutumba was born in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo on March 19, 1938.

He specialised in Soukous, wrote songs, played the guitar and led a band in the DRC.

The cause of Mr Lutumba's death was not immediately clear but he had been suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

OTHER lCONS

Related Content

Several musicians of repute, among them Kenyans Joseph Kamaru and Ayub Ogada, Zimbabwean Oliver Mutukudzi and Congolese Dodo Munoko, have died in recent times.

Mr Kamaru, a celebrated Kikuyu Benga musician, died in October 2018 at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted days before after falling ill. He was 79 years old.

Kamaru, who hailed from Kangema in Murang'a County was born in 1939 and started his singing career in 1956.

Mr Ogada was born in 1956 in Mombasa to parents who were musicians. Travelling with his parents exposed him to both Western and African cultures, which influenced his music.

He favoured the Nyatiti, a Luo string instrument, in most of his songs.

Mr Mutukudzi, a star of Afro-jazz who won a following across the continent and beyond, died in January at the age of 66.

He passed away at Avenue Hospital hospital in Harare, the local press reported.

Mr Munoko died in October 2018 at a hospital in Los Angeles following a short illness. He was 61 years old.

Related Stories

Wed Jan 23 17:49:27 EAT 2019

Music icon Oliver Mtukudzi dies - VIDEO

The cause of death was not immediately known.

  • Tue Oct 09 14:42:58 EAT 2018 Curtains fall on Congolese singer
  • Sat Feb 02 10:06:32 EAT 2019 Legendary musician Ayub Ogada dies at 63