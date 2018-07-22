 Niger army says 10 Boko Haram 'terrorists' killed - Daily Nation
Niger army says 10 Boko Haram 'terrorists' killed

Sunday July 22 2018

Abubakar Shekau

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau. Boko Haram terrorists engaged Niger soldiers in two-day battle in military station of Baroua. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • According to a preliminary toll, one army soldier was killed and two others injured.

  • At the beginning of July, six Niger soldiers were killed in an attack at a military post in the same area.

  • The previous month, three suicide bombers blew themselves up in Diffa town, killing six people.

By AFP
NIAMEY,

Niger's army said Saturday it killed "ten terrorists" after one of its military positions in the southwest of the country was attacked by fighters from the Boko Haram jihadist group.

"In the night from Thursday to Friday, the military station of Baroua was attacked by the terrorist group Boko Haram," Niger's defence ministry said in a statement.

According to a preliminary toll, one army soldier was killed and two others injured

"On the enemy's side, 10 terrorists were killed," the statement added.

The ministry said the area was still being searched by security forces.

Baroua is in Niger's southeastern Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria, and has been the target of numerous attacks by Boko Haram.

At the beginning of July, six Niger soldiers were killed in an attack at a military post in the same area.

The previous month, three suicide bombers blew themselves up in Diffa town, killing six people.

