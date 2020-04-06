By MOHAMMED MOMOH

More by this Author

Abuja

A popular Nigerian actress and a brand ambassador in the campaign against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been arrested for violating social distancing regulations.

Police said Funke Akindele had hosted friends for a lavish birthday party in spite of restrictions on gatherings.

She reportedly held the party for her husband, Kehinde Oloyede, another entertainer popularly known as JJC, even as Nigeria recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 with five in Lagos, two in Abuja and one in Kaduna State.

CONFIRMED CASES

According to the latest information released by Nigerian Centres for Disease Control (NCDC), there are 232 confirmed cases; 33 have been discharged after recovering, but five others have died.

Advertisement

The actress is the sole brand Ambassador of NCDC in the sensitisation of citizens on the coronavirus as well as the sole promoter of the war against the disease in a Dettol soap advertisement.

Akindele, a previous recipient of Africa Movie Academy Award for best actress in a leading role, was arrested on Sunday after a video clip of the party caused outrage on social media.

VIRAL VIDEO

“The attention of state Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis. They were celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband. Police detectives from the state CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location and Akindele was arrested,” Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Bala Elkana said.

He said that efforts were intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello aka. JJC Skillz.

The police ordered those involved to report to the criminal investigations department in Yaba on April 7 or risk being declared wanted persons.

STAY HOME RESTRICTIONS

The restriction in movement and stay-at-home order is giving some men in ever busy Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, the opportunity to reassess their roles in their homes.

Mr Timilehin Ilesanmi, a 42-year-old engineer, described the experience an opportunity to work on his nine-year-old marriage and to strengthen the bond with his family.

“On a normal day, I don’t get to stay with my wife and children because of the nature of my job. I leave the house at 6.30am every work day and come back at 10.30pm, so we hardly have time to share our thoughts.

“Now, I carry our baby most of the time.My wife, who didn’t believe I could take care of infants, now believes me,” he said.