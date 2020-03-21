Nigeria shuts down airports over Covid-19

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

ABUJA

The Nigerian government on Saturday closed all its airports to international flights as authorities try to contain the further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

President Muhammadu Buhari issued the directive on Saturday after 10 new cases were confirmed.

Mr Buhari’s spokesperson Bashir Ahmad indicated that the measure will add to previous decisions made to restrict movement of people or meetings.

The decision followed the one on Friday of shutting down learning institutions, as one of President Buhari’s daughter went into self-isolation on her return from the UK on Thursday.

First Lady Aisha Buhari reported that her daughter's decision was "based on the advice of the Minister Of Health, Presidential Task force on Covid–19".

She also added that she has shut down her office for two weeks; essential staff can work from home.

The government placed a travel ban on countries that have recorded over 1,000 cases.