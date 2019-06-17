Nigeria suicide blast kills 30 football fans in Borno

Militant Islamist group Boko Haram is being blamed for the attack.

The bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga village in Borno State.

By BBC

More by this Author

At least 30 people have been killed in a suicide attack in north-eastern Nigeria, while watching a televised football match, officials say.

Another 40 were injured in the triple suicide bombing, according to the state emergency management agency.

The bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga village in Borno State.

Militant Islamist group Boko Haram is being blamed for the attack. There was no immediate comment from the group.

'BRUTAL INSURGENCY'

Formed in Borno State, the group has waged a brutal insurgency across the north-east for a decade.

Related Stories Gunmen kill 34 villagers in Nigeria

Ali Hassan, leader of a self-defence group in Konduga, told AFP news agency that the owner of the hall had prevented one bomber from entering..

"There was a heated argument between the operator and the bomber who blew himself up," he said.

Two other attackers who were nearby then set off their devices.

Ali Hassan, leader of a self-defence group in Konduga, told AFP news agency that the owner of the hall had prevented one bomber from entering..

"There was a heated argument between the operator and the bomber who blew himself up," he said.