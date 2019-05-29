alexa Nigerian President Buhari sworn in for second term - Daily Nation
Nigerian President Buhari sworn in for second term

Wednesday May 29 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari swears to an oath during his inauguration at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015. He was sworn in for a second term in power on May 29, 2019. AFP PHOTO | AFP  

AFP
By AFP
Abuja,

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term in power on Wednesday, promising again to tackle crippling security threats and end rampant corruption in Africa's key economy.

"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Buhari said, dressed in simple white robes and traditional embroidered cap. "I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution."