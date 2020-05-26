Nigeria's Covid-19 cases exceed 8,000

By XINHUA

ABUJA

Nigeria confirmed 229 new cases of Covid-19 late Monday, bringing the total to 8,068, including 233 deaths and 2,311 recoveries.

The new cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, said a statement released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country now has 5,524 active cases with a total of 45,683 samples tested so far.

Over the weekend, the Nigerian government said it will continue to scale up testing capacity for Covid-19 to limit transmission.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the NCDC, said testing is critical to the national response.

Despite the increase of Covid-19 cases in the country, some states are relaxing lockdown measures to allow partial restoration of economic activities.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari earlier announced a ban on large social and religious gatherings in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, and Kano. He has also ordered a nationwide inter-state travel ban.