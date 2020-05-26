alexa Nigeria's Covid-19 cases exceed 8,000 - Daily Nation
 
  
Nigeria's Covid-19 cases exceed 8,000

Tuesday May 26 2020

A security man stands at the main gate of Computer Village, the largest Information and Communications Technology accessories market in African continent, to prevent access to the market in compliance with the extended lockdown by the government as measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in Lagos, on May 18, 2020. PHOTO | PIUS UTOMI EKPEI | AFP 

ABUJA

Nigeria confirmed 229 new cases of Covid-19 late Monday, bringing the total to 8,068, including 233 deaths and 2,311 recoveries.

The new cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, said a statement released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country now has 5,524 active cases with a total of 45,683 samples tested so far.

Over the weekend, the Nigerian government said it will continue to scale up testing capacity for Covid-19 to limit transmission.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the NCDC, said testing is critical to the national response.

Despite the increase of Covid-19 cases in the country, some states are relaxing lockdown measures to allow partial restoration of economic activities.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari earlier announced a ban on large social and religious gatherings in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, and Kano. He has also ordered a nationwide inter-state travel ban.

State governments also imposed lockdown in their respective domains.