One case of Ebola confirmed in Uganda

By AFP

More by this Author

A five-year-old boy is being treated for Ebola in Uganda, the first case since an outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo 10 months ago, the World Health Organisation said Tuesday.

"The confirmed case is a five-year-old Congolese child who travelled from the DRC with his family on June 9, 2019. The child and his family entered the country through Bwera Border post and sought medical care," the WHO wrote on Twitter.

Uganda's health ministry and the WHO have sent a team to the western town of Kasese to trace likely cases, and vaccinate those who may have come into contact with the patient, the post added.