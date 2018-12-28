Recently, police have asked music show organisers to seek clearance from the Inspector General of Police.

Police have come under fire from Uganda's opposition leader in Parliament Ms Betty Aol Ochan for blocking the Boxing Day Kyarenga music concert that was organised by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi better known as Bobi Wine.

The annual concert was scheduled to take place at the MP’s One Love Beach Busabala in Wakiso District.

Heavily armed police officers backed by armoured vehicles and water cannons were deployed at the beach in the wee hours on Boxing Day and dispersed the organisers and people who had turned up for the show.

Ms Ochan said on Thursday that the decision by police to block Bobi Wine's concerts is unacceptable and unethical.

"We [Parliament] seem to be wasting time. Our resolutions are not taken seriously especially when they do not politically augur well with the President [Yoweri Museveni],” Ms Ochan said.

'SUE POLICE'

She advised Bobi Wine to sue individual police officers who have been commanding a clampdown on his concerts.

Police have this year blocked at least six shows involving Bobi Wine.

Last week, under the stewardship of Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, Parliament asked government to respect Bobi Wine's economic rights.

Ms Kadaga directed Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo to respect the constitution and exhibit fairness when authorising music concerts.

Recently, police have asked music show organisers to seek clearance from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in new guidelines in which they must disclose the expected number of attendees.