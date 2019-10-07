alexa Regional bloc signs agreement with the African Risk Capacity - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Regional bloc signs agreement with the African Risk Capacity

Monday October 7 2019

Former Chairperson of the SADC Council Maite

Former Chairperson of the SADC Council Maite Mashabane (right) and the then SADC chairperson and President of South Africa Jacob Zuma (left) talk with Executive Secretary of SADC Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax (centre) at the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State in Pretoria on August 20, 2017. FILE PHOTO | GULSHAN KHAN |AFP  

In Summary

  • African Risk Capacity (ARC) and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on disaster risk management and financing in the region.
  • Agreement to put in place proactive and comprehensive measures to reduce the negative impact of disasters and other vulnerability drivers in the SADC region.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

The African Risk Capacity (ARC) and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on disaster risk management and financing in the region.

The agreement is intended to help put in place proactive and comprehensive measures to reduce the negative impact of disasters and other vulnerability drivers in the SADC region.

“The partnership will enable us to systematically work with SADC to better profile disaster risks facing the region, strengthen existing response capacities and contingency plans, and offer sovereign insurance options to enable rapid action when natural catastrophes occur”, stated Dr Mohamed Beavogui, the Director-General of African Risk Capacity, in a press statement.

PRONE TO DISASTERS

The SADC region is prone to a myriad climate and natural disaster risks, including droughts, floods, tropical cyclones and epidemics. These have had devastating impacts on the populations with negative consequences for livelihoods and economic growth.

The SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena L. Tax, noted that the partnership with ARC would place the region on a path to augmenting its existing response mechanism against drought and other climate risks.

Related Stories

Advertisement

Since 2014, 32 ARC policies have been signed by member states, with $73 million(Sh7.3 billion) paid in premiums for a cumulative insurance coverage of $553 million(Sh55.3 billion) for the protection of 55 million vulnerable population in participating countries.