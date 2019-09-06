Robert Mugabe dies aged 95 - PHOTOS, VIDEO...

By HELLEN GITHAIGA

More by this Author

First Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95.

He had been hospitalised in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment since April.

Announcing his death, his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa eulogised him as an icon of liberation and a pan-Africanist.

President Robert Mugabe. He was plotting to have his wife Grace take over from him. PHOTO | JEKESAI NJIKIZANA | AFP

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde (comrade) Robert Mugabe," Mr Mnangagwa said in a statement on Twitter.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Advertisement

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe speaks to supporters at an election rally in Bindura on March 27, 2008. FILE PHOTO | MIKE HUTCHINGS |R EUTERS

Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in November 2017 after ruling Zimbabwe for 37 years.

He is survived by his wife Grace Mugabe, 54, and three children - a daughter and two sons.