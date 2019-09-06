Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta orders flying of national flag half-mast on Saturday and Monday in honour of Robert Mugabe.

African and world leaders have paid tributes to Robert Mugabe following his death announced on Friday at the age of 95.

Mugabe was Zimbabwe's first president after independence and ruled the country for 37 years before he was ousted in a military coup two years ago.

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta in his condolences messages saying he would be remembered as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication,” a statement by President Kenyatta reads.

“Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent,” he added.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli termed Mugabe as courageous.

"Africa has lost one of its brave leaders, a pan-Africanist who resisted colonisation through actions," he said in a Swahili tweet.