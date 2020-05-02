alexa Robot helps Tunisia medics avoid infection from virus patients - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Robot helps Tunisia medics avoid infection from virus patients

Saturday May 2 2020

Tunisian police robot

A Tunisian police robot patrols along Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the centre of the capital Tunis on April 1, 2020, as a means of enforcing a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO | FETHI BELAID | AFP 

Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

Tunis,

Medics have deployed a robot in a Tunisian hospital caring for coronavirus victims to limit contact between staff and infected patients, in a first for the North African country.

The tall, single-limbed machine is mounted on wheels and is capable of taking pulses and checking temperatures and blood oxygen levels.

It enables nurses, doctors and patients' relatives to make virtual bedside visits.

"It allows a reduction in contact with the sick and therefore the risk of contaminating personnel," said Nawel Besbes Chaouch, a doctor leading the pulmonary department at the Abderrahmane Memmi hospital in Ariana, near the capital Tunis.

A screen mounted at the top of the robot enables audio visual communication with patients, who in turn can see and recognise the faces of those caring for them -- an impossibility when medics otherwise have to use full protective gear.

Related Stories

Advertisement

A website allows families to reserve a time slot for a virtual visit, where the robot is remote-controlled into the patient's room to allow a video conversation.

The robot was designed and made in Tunisia, by Enova, a start-up based in Sousse.