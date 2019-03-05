The Treasury mandarin, who has been trending on Twitter since morning, is under scrutiny for authorising payment of Sh20 billion to firms linked to Kimwarer and Arror dam projects.

Mr Rotich was honouring the summons issued by crime busters looking into the alleged sinking of more than Sh20 billion in two phantom dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

At 5.45am Tuesday, the car carrying National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich entered the nerve centre of Kenya’s criminal investigations in the capital Nairobi.

And for more than six straight hours, Mr Rotich, who entered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Kiambu Road under the cover of darkness, is yet to see the sun.

He is also accused of writing to the National Land Commission asking officials to deal with land allocation issues to enable Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) to resettle residents displaced by the projects.

KVDA, which contracted Italian companies CMC di Ravenna and Itinera for the projects, is also at the centre of investigations over alleged payment of kickbacks to officials to win the Kimwarer and Arror tenders.