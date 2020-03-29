By ALLAN OLINGO

Rwanda on Saturday recorded six new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, raising the total in the country to 60, the highest in the East African region, its Ministry of Health confirmed.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases include four travellers from Dubai, one from USA, and one contact of a previously confirmed positive case.

“All the patients are under treatment in stable conditions in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management,” the ministry announced.