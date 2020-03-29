alexa Rwanda records 6 new coronavirus cases - Daily Nation
Rwanda records 6 new coronavirus cases

Sunday March 29 2020

Rwanda coronavirus cases

A staff of the Rwanda Biomedical Center screens passengers on March 22, 2020 at a bus station after the government suspended all unnecessary movements for two weeks to curb the spread of Covid-19. Rwanda on Saturday recorded six new coronavirus cases. PHOTO | SIMON WOHLFAHRT | AFP 

In Summary

  • The new cases include four travellers from Dubai, one from USA, and one contact of a previously confirmed positive case.
By ALLAN OLINGO
Rwanda on Saturday recorded six new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, raising the total in the country to 60, the highest in the East African region, its Ministry of Health confirmed.

In a statement, the ministry said the new cases include four travellers from Dubai, one from USA, and one contact of a previously confirmed positive case.

“All the patients are under treatment in stable conditions in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management,” the ministry announced.

Rwanda’s rise also comes as Uganda reported seven new cases on Saturday, pushing its total confirmed positive covid-19 cases to 30.