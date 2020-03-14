Rwanda confirms first coronavirus case

By KIPLAGAT EDWIN

Rwanda announced on Saturday its first case of the new coronavirus, Covid-19.

In a statement, the Health ministry said the patient is an Indian citizen who arrived in the country from Mumbai on March 8.

“An Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai, India on March 8, 2020 has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

"The patient had no symptoms upon arrival in Rwanda and reported himself to a health facility on March 13 where he was immediately tested,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the patient is in stable condition adding that close contacts of victim have been traced.

The announcement makes Rwanda the second country in the East Africa Community, after Kenya, to confirm the virus.