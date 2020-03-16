By NATION REPORTER

Rwanda has confirmed four more coronavirus cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to five.

The country's Ministry of Health said Sunday evening that three are Rwandan and one Ugandan.

One is a 34-year-old Rwandan man who arrived from South Sudan on March 6, his brother who arrived from Fiji via US and Qatar two days later and a 30-year-old local man with no travel history.

The fourth patient is a 22-year-old Ugandan, authorities said, who arrived in Rwanda from London on March 15.

"All patients are currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management," the Ministry said in a statement.

Rwanda confirmed its first case on March 14, an Indian who arrived in the country from Mumbai on March 8.

The man had no symptoms on arrival but took himself to a health facility.