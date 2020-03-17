Rwanda coronavirus cases rise to seven

By NATION REPORTER

Rwanda has confirmed two more coronavirus cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to seven.

The country's Ministry of Health on Monday evening confirmed the additional cases.

One is a 32-year-old Rwandan woman whose husband previously tested positive for the viral disease after arriving in the country from Fiji via US and Qatar.

The second confirmed case is a 61-year-old German man who arrived in Rwanda on March 13 from Germany via Istanbul. He took himself to a health facility on March 15 after developing a cough.

"Heightened vigilance is required from all residents of Rwanda. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, and limiting unnecessary movements. Note that face masks do not provide protection against coronavirus and should only be used by patients and those in contact with patients," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Rwanda confirmed its first case on March 14, an Indian who arrived in the country from Mumbai on March 8.

The man had no symptoms on arrival but took himself to a health facility.