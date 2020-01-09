By XINHUA

Rwanda on Wednesday hailed South Africa for enacting a law that bars refugees and asylum seekers from engaging in politics back home or in South Africa.

The move is a positive development for Rwanda, Vincent Biruta, Rwanda's minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, told reporters here, saying Rwandan dissidents were using South Africa as a base to engage in subversive activities back home.

"This law will put an end to subversive activities against Rwanda by these anti-Rwanda terror groups," the minister said.

Under the new law, which was passed on January 1, refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa now face deportation if they engage in political activities, including around issues that drove them from their homes in the first place.