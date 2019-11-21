By LEONCE MUVUNYI

Rwanda has recalled a paracetamol syrup imported from Kenya following complaints of particles found in the medicine.

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has banned the Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) that is made for children.

“Referring to the spontaneous reports from the clients, retail pharmacies and further investigation conducted by the Rwanda FDA, where Paracetamol Suspension 120 mg/5ml (Toto-moL®) was found with particulate matters in the suspension,” Dr Charles Karangwa, the acting director-general of Rwanda FDA, said in a statement.

The regulator said the drug, batch number 73718, was manufactured by Kenyan Laboratory & Allied Ltd in February.

“Rwanda Food and Drug Authority instructs all importers, central medical stores, wholesale pharmacies, district Pharmacies, retail pharmacies, Public and Private health facilities in possession of the incriminated batch to stop distribution, dispensing and return them to their suppliers,” Dr Karangwa said.

He instructed all importers and supermarkets to submit reports, within five working days, on imported, distributed, returned and available quantities of each brand.

