By The EastAfrican

Rwandan authorities have temporarily reopened the Gatuna border crossing with Uganda to allow heavy goods vehicles to cross.

A diplomatic feud between the two countries saw cross-border movements halted for the last three months disrupting business and daily life for families in both countries.

In February Rwanda attributed the closure to "quick renovation works" even as the two countries traded accusations of hosting of dissidents, espionage and mistreatment of citizens.