Rwandan cabinet, PSs forfeit April salaries over coronavirus

By XINHUA

More by this Author

Rwanda's cabinet members, permanent secretaries and other senior government officials have resolved to forfeit their April salaries to show solidarity with fellow Rwandans under Covid-19 lockdown in the country, the Prime Minister's Office has said.

The initiative will include heads of public institutions as well as other senior State officers.

A statement from the office also commended all Rwandans for their continued support and adherence to government measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported two new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 104.

The Ministry also said it had discharged four people who have recovered from the disease, including three Rwandans and one Burundian national.

Last Wednesday, the nationwide lockdown was extended for two more weeks until April 19 to contain the further spread of the virus.