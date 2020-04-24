S. Sudan confirms its fifth confirms Covid-19 case

The case brings the number of those who have tested positive to five. The other cases were confirmed on 5, 7, 9 and 23 April.

By GARANG MALAK

More by this Author

South Sudan confirmed its fifth Covid-19 case Thursday after testing travellers headed in out of Juba.

In exclusive interview with the East African on Thursday evening, Dr Angok Gordon, Covid-19 incident manager at the National Ministry of Health, confirmed the case describing it as a South Sudanese national.

“The fifth case is confirmed as a local transmission. We today tested some people who wanted to travel out of the state and one tested positive of the pandemic” said Dr Angok

The Ministry of Health through an order from the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19 introduced a policy of testing travellers from Juba to all States as a preventive measure to mitigating the spread of the virus to the grassroots.

The policy permits an individual to travel to the state with clearance license.

Today results according to Dr. Angok came as a result of the policy.

Advertisement

The case brings the number of those who have tested positive to five. The other cases were confirmed on 5, 7, 9 and 23 April.

The two patients work for the UN. The first patient was a UN staff, 29, who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28 while the second is a 53-year-old woman who traveled to Juba from Nairobi, Kenya, in March.

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in almost all of the countries in the world, including South Sudan’s neighbours.