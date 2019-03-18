By AFP

Johannesburg,

South African surgeons have successfully performed the world's first transplant of middle-ear bones that uses 3-D printed components, a research university said.

The technique "may be the answer to conductive hearing loss - a middle ear problem caused by congenital birth defects, infection, trauma or metabolic diseases," Pretoria University said in a statement seen Thursday.

The surgery replaced the hammer, anvil and stirrup -- the smallest bones in the body which make up the middle ear -- with similarly-shaped titanium pieces produced on a 3-D printer.

"3-D technology is allowing us to do things we never thought we could," said University of Pretoria health faculty professor Mashudu Tshifularo.

Tshifularo conducted the surgery on Wednesday on a 35-year-old man at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The patient's middle ear was shattered in a car crash.

"By replacing only the ossicles (bones) that aren't functioning properly, the procedure carries significantly less risk than known prostheses (implants) and their associated surgical procedures," said Tshifularo.