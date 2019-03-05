 Seven killed in eastern DRC attacks - Daily Nation
Two soldiers among 7 killed in eastern DR Congo attacks

Tuesday March 5 2019

Congolese National Police officers

Congolese National Police officers are deployed at Katendere polling center in Goma on December 29, 2018. PHOTO | PATRICK MEINHARDT | AFP 

By AFP
GOMA,

Seven people were killed on Tuesday, three of them by machete-wielding assailants, in a fresh round of violence in eastern DR Congo, officials said.

In the city of Butembo, two soldiers were killed by Mai-Mai militia who made a dawn attack on a military camp, the Congolese armed forces said on Twitter.

"One assailant was killed and two (soldiers) fell on the field of honour," they said, using a traditional term for military fatalities.

Butembo is a major city in North Kivu, a province wracked by years-long militia violence and struggling with a seven-month-old epidemic of Ebola.

In the provincial capital of Goma, "one person was found shot dead" in the western district of Ndosho, while "three other bodies were found hacked to pieces" in Majengo district, Claver Kahasa, the city's deputy public prosecutor, told AFP.

Goma Mayor Timothee Muissa said the assailants had yet to be identified.

Around 30 people have died in attacks in Goma since the start of the year, according to an AFP toll.

