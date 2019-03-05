By AFP

GOMA,

Seven people were killed on Tuesday, three of them by machete-wielding assailants, in a fresh round of violence in eastern DR Congo, officials said.

In the city of Butembo, two soldiers were killed by Mai-Mai militia who made a dawn attack on a military camp, the Congolese armed forces said on Twitter.

"One assailant was killed and two (soldiers) fell on the field of honour," they said, using a traditional term for military fatalities.

Butembo is a major city in North Kivu, a province wracked by years-long militia violence and struggling with a seven-month-old epidemic of Ebola.

In the provincial capital of Goma, "one person was found shot dead" in the western district of Ndosho, while "three other bodies were found hacked to pieces" in Majengo district, Claver Kahasa, the city's deputy public prosecutor, told AFP.

Goma Mayor Timothee Muissa said the assailants had yet to be identified.