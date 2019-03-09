 Several dead in Niger Boko Haram attack: sources - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Several dead in Niger Boko Haram attack: sources

Saturday March 9 2019

Nigerian soldiers

Nigerian soldiers patrol in the town of Banki in northeastern Nigeria on April 26, 2017. PHOTO | FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR | AFP 

In Summary

  • An official from the Diffa governorate and a municipal Gueskerou source confirmed the attack but did not elaborate.

  • The attack by "heavily armed" assailants travelling in a dozen or so vehicles on Friday targeted a military position near Gueskerou in the Diffa region.

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

NIAMEY,

Several people have died in an attack by the jihadist group Boko Haram in southeastern Niger, local sources said on Saturday.

"There have been deaths, including police, and also some wounded, in this attack by Boko Haram," an official in Diffa, a region of Niger close to the birthplace of Boko Haram in neighbouring northeastern Nigeria.

The attack by "heavily armed" assailants travelling in a dozen or so vehicles on Friday targeted a military position near Gueskerou in the Diffa region, according to unconfirmed social media posts by residents.

An official from the Diffa governorate and a municipal Gueskerou source confirmed the attack but did not elaborate.

"We do not have a precise toll, we are awaiting for the military command to make an evaluation," the official said.

Related Content

Related Stories

25/2/2019

Over a dozen killed in Nigeria election violence

Country awaits official results as both sides claim victory.

  • 26/2/2019 Nigeria election: Muhammadu Buhari takes early lead
  • 27/2/2019 Muhammadu Buhari: Nigeria's anti-corruption president
  • 27/2/2019 Muhammadu Buhari: in his own words