alexa Somalia's Jubbaland VP holed up in Mandera over safety concerns - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Somalia's Jubbaland VP holed up in Mandera over safety concerns

Tuesday November 26 2019

Jubbaland Presidential Palace

A member of Somalia security forces guards the Jubbaland Presidential Palace in Kismayu, Somalia in this picture taken on January 20, 2014. Jubbaland Vice-President Mohamud Sayyid Adan is holed up at a Mandera hotel in Kenya. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Jubbaland Vice-President Mohamud Sayyid Adan is holed up at a Mandera hotel for his safety.
  • Ethiopian forces said to have prevented him from visiting Bula Hawa, a border Somali town.
Advertisement
 
MANASE OTSIALO
By MANASE OTSIALO
More by this Author

Somalia’s Jubbaland Vice-President Mohamud Sayyid Adan is holed up at a Mandera hotel for his safety after Ethiopian forces are said to have prevented him from visiting Bula Hawa, a border Somali town.

Mr Adan and his entourage were booked at the hotel five days ago by Kenyan security agencies in Mandera and their security immediately taken over by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

“We have a VIP from Somalia who was prevented from visiting Bula Hawa by some military forces but you can get much information from Nairobi,” a security source in Mandera told Nation.

But KDF spokesperson, Major Paul Njuguna failed to pick several phone calls as we sought to confirm the military’s role in the stay of the Jubbaland VP.