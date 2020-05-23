The Western Cape province, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, led all other provinces with 12,888 confirmed cases, followed by Gauteng with 2,521, the Eastern Cape with 2,459, and KwaZulu-Natal with 1,735.

By XINHUA

CAPE TOWN

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has reached 20,125, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

The country recorded 988 cases over the past 24 hours, Mkhize said in his daily update.

The death toll related with Covid-19 reached 397, up by 28 from Thursday, the minister said.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104, he said.

Nationwide, a total of 543,032 tests have been conducted so far, with 17,599 done in the last 24 hours, said Mkhize.

South Africa is preparing to ease the lockdown from level four to level three of a five-level system by the end of May, which will allow more businesses to reopen and greater movement of people.