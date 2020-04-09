By XINHUA

Cape Town,

South Africa on Wednesday reported five more deaths from the coronavirus, the highest number in a single day.

This brought the country's total death toll to 18, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Two of the victims aged between 52 and 77 were from the Free State, two from Gauteng and one from KwaZulu-Natal.

INFECTIONS

Meanwhile, the total number of infections rose to 1,845, up by 96 from Tuesday, Mkhize said.

Gauteng Province has the highest number of infections in the country with 782 cases, followed by Western Cape with 495 and KwaZulu-Natal with 354.

Six other provinces also reported new infections on Wednesday.

LOCKDOWN

South Africa has seen a steady increase in Covid-19 cases despite a nationwide lockdown that started midnight March 26, prompting calls for an extension.