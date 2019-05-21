South African judge dies of snake bite in Zambia

South African Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp, 57, has died after being bitten by a black mamba - one of the most venomous snakes - while on holiday in Zambia.

"We are devastated. No words. What an incredible man. His wife, Catherine, is still on her own in Zambia. They were touring Africa. We as a family were very, very proud of him," relative Ruby Steenkamp told South Africa's News24 site.