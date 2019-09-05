Zimbabwe said it was worried about the continued xenophobic attacks and urged its citizens in South Africa to be vigilant.

Zimbabweans had already started an online campaign to boycott Mafikizolo’s show in Harare when the organisers decided to call it off.

South African musicians have cancelled shows scheduled for Zimbabwe as tension grows over ongoing attacks against foreigners in Johannesburg.

Zimbabweans are among foreign nationals being targeted by South Africans in attacks that have lasted for several days.

Mafikizolo, (a South African singing duo of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza) and Lindokuhle Magedezi, known professionally as Mlindo the Vocalist, said they were postponing their shows scheduled for the capital Harare and the second city of Bulawayo on Friday and Saturday respectively.

“I’m supposed to travel to Zimbabwe this weekend, but I fear for my life since I’m South African,” tweeted Mlindo, who had a show scheduled for Bulawayo.

“My country is doing so much harm to our brothers and sisters I have no choice but to wonder what lies in another African country as an African.”

The duo of Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe recorded a video message announcing that they were no longer travelling to Zimbabwe because they were concerned about their personal security.

“We would like to let our brothers and sisters know that as Mafikizolo we condemn the killings that have been taking place – the killings of innocent people, the killings of our innocent brothers from the African continent,” Nciza said.

“We want you to know that we will continue to keep you in our prayers.

“We urge our government to punish the perpetrators of these horrific crimes.”

There is a large population of Zimbabwean immigrants living in South Africa and most of them are economic refugees.

Although the number of Zimbabweans in South Africa is not known with some estimates putting it at three million, at least 250 000 undocumented immigrants have been issued with residence permits by that country.

Zimbabwe said it was worried about the continued xenophobic attacks and urged its citizens in South Africa to be vigilant.

“The people of Zimbabwe condemn the acts of violence witnessed in South Africa,” Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo tweeted on Thursday.

“Before borders, we were one, we must remain as one my dear brothers and sisters.”