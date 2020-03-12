South Sudan President Salva Kiir names full Cabinet
Thursday March 12 2020
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Thursday evening announced a full Cabinet, ending an anxious wait for the formation of a government crafted from a 2018 peace deal.
The new council of ministers include 34 ministers and ten deputies, composed of politicians who will be running the Revitalised transitional government of national unity (R-TGNoU).
The new Cabinet includes Angelina Teny (wife of First Vice-President Riek Machar) as Defence Minister and Beatrice Wani as Foreign Minister.
Here is the full list as announced on Thursday in a Presidential decree:
Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs
Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran Affairs
Paul Mayom Akec – Interior
Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building
Justice Ruben Madol Aroi- Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Obote Mamur Mete – National Security
Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs
Michael Makuei Lueth – Information and Broadcasting
Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs
John Luke Jok – East African Affairs
Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning
Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum
Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining
Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food Security
Onyoti Adigo Nyikec – Livestock and Fisheries
Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and Industry
Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry
Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation
Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, Housing and Urban Development
Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism
Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment
Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science and Technology
Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction
Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health
Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service and Human Resource Development
James Hoth Mai – Labour
Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams
Madut Biar Yol – Transport
Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges
Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child and Social Welfare
Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management
Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums and National Heritage
Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports
Deputy Ministers
Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet
Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Malek Ruben Riak – Defense
Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior
Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning
Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security
Martin Tako Moi – General Education and Instruction
Khalid Boutrous – Public Service and Human Resource Management
Baba Medan – Information, Communication and Technology.