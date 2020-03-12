alexa South Sudan President Salva Kiir names full Cabinet - Daily Nation
South Sudan President Salva Kiir names full Cabinet

Thursday March 12 2020

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (centre)

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (centre) addresses the press jointly with First Vice President Riek Machar (R) at the State House in Juba, on February 20, 2020.  

GARANG MALAK
By GARANG MALAK
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir on Thursday evening announced a full Cabinet, ending an anxious wait for the formation of a government crafted from a 2018 peace deal.

The new council of ministers include 34 ministers and ten deputies, composed of politicians who will be running the Revitalised transitional government of national unity (R-TGNoU).

The new Cabinet includes Angelina Teny (wife of First Vice-President Riek Machar) as Defence Minister and Beatrice Wani as Foreign Minister.

Here is the full list as announced on Thursday in a Presidential decree:

Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs

Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran Affairs

Paul Mayom Akec – Interior

Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building

Justice Ruben Madol Aroi-  Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Obote Mamur Mete – National Security

Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs

Michael Makuei Lueth – Information and Broadcasting

Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs

John Luke Jok – East African Affairs

Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning

Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum

Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining

Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food Security

Onyoti Adigo Nyikec  – Livestock and Fisheries

Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and Industry

Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry

Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation

Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, Housing and Urban Development

Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism

Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment

Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science and Technology

Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction

Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health

Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service and Human Resource Development

James Hoth Mai – Labour

Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams

Madut Biar Yol – Transport

Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges

Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child and Social Welfare

Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management

Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums and National Heritage

Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports

Deputy Ministers

Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet

Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Malek Ruben Riak – Defense

Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior

Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning

Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security

Martin Tako Moi – General Education and Instruction

Khalid Boutrous – Public Service and Human Resource Management

Baba Medan – Information, Communication and Technology.