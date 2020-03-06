By GARANG MALAK

South Sudanese and Ugandan authorities have temporarily shut their border crossing point at Nimule after passenger bus operators staged a demonstration to protest the beating of their colleague.

Bus drivers, most of whom operate transboundary vehicles, said on Friday that money changers at the border assaulted their colleague identified as Gabulyeri Ngabirano.

Mr Nyabirano operates Trinity Bus Service.

“This incident happened at 8.30am when all buses where cleared by the two borders, setting off for Juba,” Odocke Richard, Trinity conductor said.

“One of our passengers had a quarrel with a money changer inside the bus. When the driver intervened and stopped them from fighting, the two money changers turned on the driver and beat him up.”

Buses are pictured at the closed Nimule-Elegu border following an assault and protests by drivers on March 6, 2020. PHOTO | GARANG MALAK | NATION MEDIA GROUP

DEMANDS

The operators staged protests demanding medical attention for the victim whose arm was broken.

They also demanded urgent safety measures, alleging consistent harassment by South Sudanese money changers.

Mr Balenzi Richard, the Ugandan Police Officer-in-Charge of the Elegu Field Office, said the two sides met the bus drivers to discuss the border's reopening.

“If this crossing remains closed for long, there will be an economic crisis because it's not just buses that use it. Many other people do business here," he said.

Vehicles are pictured at the closed Nimule-Elegu border following an assault and protests by drivers on March 6, 2020. PHOTO | GARANG MALAK | NATION MEDIA GROUP

FOOD

South Sudan gets most of its food supplies from Uganda so a shutdown was likely affect prices in Juba, which is only emerging from a five year-conflict.

“Let us handle the issue amicably and open the borders. This incident will be handled by authorities as we continue to meet,” Mr Richard said.