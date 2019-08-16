Sudan allows Al-Jazeera to reopen office

By AFP

More by this Author

Khartoum,

Sudan has allowed Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera to reopen its Khartoum office, which they had shut down in May, the channel's director in the Sudanese capital told AFP Friday.

"The Sudanese authorities have agreed to let us resume our work in covering Sudan," Al-Musallami Al-Kabbashi said.

The Al-Jazeera crew had been informed in late May, at the height of the protests that brought down longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir, that their licence and work permits were being withdrawn.

The news channel's staff had handed over equipment and closed down the office afer being notified of the decision by the country's Transitional Military Council.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of terrorism, which it denies.