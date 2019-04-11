 Soldiers raid Bashir's ruling party offices: witnesses - Daily Nation
Soldiers raid Bashir's ruling party offices, witnesses say

Thursday April 11 2019

Sudanese protesters salute a military armoured

Sudanese protesters salute a military armoured vehicle as they gather during a demonstration in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on April 9, 2019. PHOTO | AFP  

By AFP
KHARTOUM,

A team of Sudanese soldiers Thursday raided the offices of a group linked to President Omar al-Bashir's ruling National Congress Party in Khartoum, witnesses said.
The soldiers raided the offices of the Islamic Movement, the ideological wing of the NCP, on Thursday morning, witnesses told AFP.
The party had on Wednesday announced it would stage a rally on Thursday in support of the al-Bashir, who now according to media reports is no longer in control of the country having been forced to step down.

