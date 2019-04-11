A team of Sudanese soldiers Thursday raided the offices of a group linked to President Omar al-Bashir's ruling National Congress Party in Khartoum, witnesses said.

The soldiers raided the offices of the Islamic Movement, the ideological wing of the NCP, on Thursday morning, witnesses told AFP.

The party had on Wednesday announced it would stage a rally on Thursday in support of the al-Bashir, who now according to media reports is no longer in control of the country having been forced to step down.