SUDAN'S ARMY SEIZES POWER, BASHIR DETAINED...

After nearly 30 years in power, Sudan president Omar al-Bashir has been ousted and arrested, defence minister says.

Speaking on state TV, in a long awaited announcement, General Awad Ibn Auf said the armed forces have taken over for a two-year transitional period that will be followed by elections.

Mr Auf, a former vice president, has also announced he will head the High Council of Armed Forces, according to Channel 4 journalist Yousra Elbagir.

A three-month state of emergency has also been put in place with curfew set at 10pm.

"I announce as minister of defence the toppling of the regime and detaining its chief in a secure place," Ibnouf said.