 Blast kills 8 children in Sudan: police - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Blast kills eight children in Sudan: police

Sunday March 24 2019

Eight children were killed in Omdurman, Sudan,

Eight children were killed in Omdurman, Sudan, on March 23, 2019 when an unidentified object they found exploded. PHOTO | GOOGLE MAPS 

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

KHARTOUM,

Eight children were killed on Saturday in the Sudanese city of Omdurman when an unidentified object they found exploded, a police spokesman told AFP.

Seven children were killed on the spot while the eighth one died of wounds at a hospital, General Hashim Abdelrahim said.

He said the children, who were thought to be searching for scrap, which they later sell, came across a "strange object" which "exploded" when they handled it.

The area where the incident took place in north Omdurman hosted a military facility several years ago.

Sudanese state media confirmed that eight children had died in a blast. It did not offer details.

Related Content

Mr Abdelrahim said the police were investigating the incident.

Many school-aged children often have to resort to menial jobs to earn a living amid a worsening economic crisis that has seen food prices soar.

The economic crisis has triggered nationwide protests for more than three months against the rule of President Omar al-Bashir.

President Bashir has remained defiant, and imposed a nationwide state of emergency on February 22 to quell the demonstrations seen as the biggest challenge to his three-decade rule.

Related Stories

20/1/2019

Report of child killed in Sudan demos was 'false'

The total number of people killed since December 19 stands at 26.

  • 4/1/2019 Sudan protests biggest threat yet to Bashir