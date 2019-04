By BBC

The head of Sudan's military council has stepped down a day after long-time leader Omar al-Bashir was toppled in a coup.

Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf announced his decision in a broadcast on state TV on Friday.

He named as his successor Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan.

It comes after protesters refused to leave the streets, saying the coup leaders were too close to Mr Bashir.

The army has insisted that it is not seeking power and Sudan's future would be decided by the protesters.

Mr Ibn Auf was head of military intelligence during the Darfur conflict. Mr Bashir has been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over that conflict.