alexa Sudan protest leaders cancel talks with generals - Daily Nation
Sudan protest leaders cancel talks with generals

Tuesday July 30 2019

Sudan power sharing deal

Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling military council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (right) and protest movement Alliance for Freedom and Change leader Ahmad al-Rabiah stand after signing the Political Declaration agreement before African Union and Ethiopian mediators in Khartoum on July 17, 2019. PHOTO | HAITHAM EL-TABEI | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Khartoum,

Negotiators for Sudan's protest movement said Tuesday they would not be holding planned talks with the country's ruling generals as they were visiting a town where five teenaged protesters were killed.

"There will be no negotiations today as we are still in Al-Obeid," Taha Osman, a negotiator from the protest movement told AFP by telephone from the town where Monday's killings took place.

"There will be no negotiation today with the Transitional Military Council as our negotiating team is still in Al-Obeid and will return only tonight," another negotiator and prominent protest leader. Satea al-Haj, said.

