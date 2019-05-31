Sudan shuts down Al Jazeera office

By BBC

Sudan has withdrawn the work permits for members of staff working for Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera and shut down its Khartoum office, the station said.

No reason was given for the decision, Al Jazeera added.

The station has regularly broadcast footage of demonstrations in Sudan.

The closure came after the head of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, travelled to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a summit.

In 2017, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of terrorism, which it denies.

SUSTAINED PROTESTS

Sudan has been run by the TMC since long-time President Omar al-Bashir was toppled in April, but it has struggled to return the country to normality.

Protesters, emboldened by Mr Bashir's downfall, have continued to stage a huge sit-in outside military headquarters in the capital, demanding full civilian government.