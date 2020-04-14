Tanzania Covid-19 cases rise to 46, Uganda flat at 54

By THE CITIZEN

After a quiet Easter weekend, Tanzania has confirmed 14 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 46, while Uganda reported that there were no new cases of the disease.

In a briefing by Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu yesterday, the country said the patients that tested positive were in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

She further said that all the patients were receiving treatment at designated hospitals, but didn’t mention their ages as has been the case in past briefings.

According to the Minister, of the 46 cases in the country, nine were in Zanzibar and the other 37 on the mainland.

She further urged Tanzanians to observe directives given by the Ministry such as social distancing and avoiding unnecessary congregation.

Last Friday, Tanzania recorded two deaths bringing the number of those who have succumbed to the virus to three.

UGANDA

Elsewhere, Uganda's confirmed cases remained at 54 after testing of all 639 samples on Easter Monday returned negative.

On Saturday, the Ugandan government discharged the first three people who won the battle and recovered from Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 still stands at 54 in Uganda,” Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on her official Twitter handle on Monday evening.