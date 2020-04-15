Tanzania Covid-19 cases rise to 53, Uganda to 55

By THE CITIZEN

Tanzania registered four new coronavirus cases to reach a total of 53, while Uganda confirmed one new case to hit 55.

In Tanzania, the new cases were all confirmed in Dar es Salaam. The government has now suspended political gatherings and rallies, closed all schools, colleges and universities for 30 days starting March 17, 2020 being one day since the country announced its first coronavirus case.

It remains unclear what the fate of the General Election, set for October this year, will be now that the virus has cooled political temperatures.

The government also suspended sports activities such as the Vodacom Premier League and all inter school games throughout the country.

Speaking during a meeting with members of the National Covid-19 Committee, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said President John Magufuli has also banned Union celebrations which are normally held on April 26.

The celebrations are held in memory of the Day when Tanganyika and Zanzibar united to form the United Republic of Tanzania. This is the 56th year of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar. President Magufuli, said Mr Majaliwa, have also banned this year’s May Day celebrations.

He said President Magufuli has ordered that the Sh500 million that was budgeted for the Union Day celebrations be spent on boosting the Covid-19 Special Fund for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

TRUCK DRIVERS

In Uganda, According to the Health Ministry, the new virus case is a 38-year-old Ugandan truck driver in Tororo District who arrived in the country from Kenya on Monday April 12. He was tested at the Malaba border.